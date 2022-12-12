Gary Nelson

Gary Lynn Nelson was born on November 6, 1941, to Ellwood and Gladys (Christensen) Nelson on the family farm south of Viborg, SD. He would later be joined by sister Gail. He graduated from Viborg High School and attended Augustana College and Southern State Teachers College, receiving a teacher’s certificate. He taught advanced math and sciences in Estelline and Scotland, SD before returning home to work on the family farm. He also worked in the technology field instructing engineers. Gary served on many community boards, including several years on the Viborg school board, hospital board, and for Southeast Technical Institute.
On December 26, 1970, he married Connie Hamberger in Scotland. To this union they had 4 children Angela, Kelly, Emily, and David.
Gary had many hobbies, including woodworking, photography, rock climbing throughout the Black Hills, and racing his 2011 Chevy Corvette Z06. He was a trained pilot with a lifelong appreciation of aviation. Most all, he loved to go fly fishing. He taught Connie and the kids how to cast and how to tie their own flies. They loved fishing throughout the Black Hills and Montana. Gary was always eager to learn something. He enjoyed Physics, Chemistry, and Math. The joke in the house was that they always had to watch Science Night every Wednesday night on PBS. He never missed a show.
Gary loved the finer things in life. He was a talented, intelligent, and very creative person. As a lifelong teacher, he was eager to help those around him to become successful in whatever activity they were doing.
Gary is survived by his wife Connie; children Angela of Norwalk, CT, Kelly (Ted Gustafson) of Sioux Falls, Emily of San Francisco, CA, and David of Viborg; and nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellwood and Gladys Nelson; sister Gail (Nelson) Nielsen and brother-in-law Larry Nielsen.
