Patricia Alexia (Christopher) Lyle died at the age of 95 on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Bethesda Nursing Home in Beresford, SD.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22 at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Beresford, SD. Rosary will be said at 6:45 and a prayer service will begin at p.m., all at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 23 at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Masks are required and services will be livestreamed on Facebook by St. Teresa Catholic Church.
Visit wassfuneralhome.com.
Patricia is survived by her 11 children: Sharon (Tim) Schoepp, Pamela Sullivan, Joe (Janette) Lyle, Michael Lyle, Luke Lyle, Mary Ellen (Paul) Saugstad, Jeff (Karen) Lyle, Kathryn (Larry) Bork, Ted (Julie) Lyle, Lisa (Kevin) Harms, and Dan (Becky) Lyle; 37 grandchildren: Laura (Kelly) Knodel, Jason (Glenda) Bittner, Thomas Sullivan, Kelly (Bryson Rossing) Sullivan, Doug (Deb) Lyle, Angie (Mike) Wiebers, Billy (Shelly) Lyle, John (Jackie) Lyle, Patrick Lyle, Marissa (Andy) Rippentrop, Nick (Julia Sundstrom) Lyle, Serena (Drew) Howing, Trent Lyle, Victoria Lyle, Chase Lyle, Marshall Lyle, Mackenzie Lyle, Anthony (Brittany) Lyle, Samantha Lyle, Erinn Lyle, Arianna (Theodore Hommen) Lyle, Jared Lyle, Beth (Clint) Ellis, Christopher (Michelle) DeLay, Ben (Sara) DeLay, Kyle (Lea) DeLay, Jacob Bruggeman, Erika Lyle, Maggie Lyle, Jed Bork, Abby (Joe) Sorensen, Brock Gauer, Brittany (Aaron) Martinson, Brett (Sara Fette) Gauer, Courtney (Brandon) Vis, Olivia (Logan Stefanich) Lyle, and Max Lyle; 41 great-grandchildren: Brady (Brittany Ziegler) Plucker, Emily Knodel, Colin Swenson, Logan Swenson, Alex Bittner, Tommy Sullivan, Derek (Madison Guhlke) Wiebers, Gage Lyle, Larissa Lyle, Owen Lyle, Griffin Lyle, Vivian Lyle, Kaden Lyle, Sophie Lyle, Kanten Lyle, Cassidy Rippentrop, Greydin Rippentrop, Clayton Rippentrop, Nova Sundstrom-Lyle, Alden Howing, Tate Lyle, Oliver Lyle, Murphy Lyle, Asher Misar, Afton Misar, Lucien Hommen, Kaitlyn Ellis, Kendra Ellis, Dylan Ellis, Drake Ellis, Isabel DeLay, Jonathon DeLay, Sydney DeLay, Jack DeLay, Josie DeLay, Megan DeLay, Cooper DeLay, Lincoln DeLay, Elijah Martinson, Blake Gauer, Wyatt Vis, Lauren Vis, and Kreighton Sorensen; 2 great-great grandchildren: Harper Plucker and Maverick Plucker; as well as numerous step-grand and great-grandchildren; Her sister, Margaret (Babe) Manning, her brother and sister(s) in law, John and Barb Bernard, and Sister Wilma Lyle, and many, many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William Lyle, her son, Gregg Lyle, her grandson, Caleb Lyle, her great-grandson, Zachary Wiebers, her daughter-in-law, Nancy Lyle, her parents, and 7 siblings.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 22, 2020
Commented