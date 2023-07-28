Deanna Stepanek

Deanna K. Stepanek, age 83, of Yankton, SD, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the Tyndall Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service.