Deanna Stepanek

Deanna K. Stepanek, age 83, of Yankton, SD, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the Tyndall Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service.
Deanna was born on December 9, 1939, to Chet and Maxine Wilson in Spencer, Nebraska. She attended school in Butte, Nebraska, from 1st grade until she graduated from Butte High School in 1957. While in high school, she worked at the town’s movie theater.
Deanna went to work at Snyder’s grocery store after high school. She then moved to Yankton, working at Newberry’s. California was her next stop as she moved out there to be her brother’s nanny, watching his children. She married Lawrence Stepanek on Sept 7, 1962, in Butte, Nebraska. She moved to a farm in Tabor, SD, with him where they raised their three children. In 2000, they moved to Yankton, where she resided until her death. Lawrence and Deanna were married for 58 years.
She had many talents when it came to sewing. She loved to make baby blankets for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reading and jigsaw puzzles were some of her favorite hobbies. Baking was always one of her favorite things to do, especially making kolaches, pies, and cookies. Later in life, Deanna loved visiting with her great grandchildren as they came over often to visit her.
Deanna is survived by her sister, Twila Burwitz; 3 children: Ken (Kathy) Menno, SD; Debbie (Dan) Eilers, Mission Hill, SD; Barb (Dave) Ament, Yankton, SD; eight grandchildren: Kyle (Loni) and Kaleb (Rachael) Stepanek, Meagan (Trevor Nelson), Nichole (Nathan Nelson) and Lindsey (Luis Velazquez), Brittany, Austin, and Autumn Ament; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister and brother.
Commented