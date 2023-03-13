Rodney Schmidt   

Rodney Joseph Schmidt, age 81 of St. Helena, Nebraska died on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in rural St. Helena.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Darold Schmidt, Arlynn Schmidt, Cory Martinson, Roger Bonertz, Dean Kaiser and Kevin Brueing.
Rodney Joseph was born on August 9, 1941, in Yankton, SD, to Raymond Donald and Felicitas Josephine (Suing) Schmidt. He grew up in St. Helena and attended Yankton High School. Rodney worked for Yankton Concrete Products for 18 years. He then worked for Concrete Materials in Yankton, SD, for 32 years until retiring in 2010. At that time Rodney drove a truck for Heine Feedlots and also for HK Oil in Yankton. Rodney married Sharon Kay Mann on August 14, 1965, in Yankton.
Rodney was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was the former Mayor of St. Helena. He was instrumental in getting rural water in St. Helena. He was a church usher and helped at the church stand at the 4th of July celebration in St. Helena. Rodney helped to maintain the cemetery for many years, and he always loved to have coffee with his buddies either at the St. Helena Store or in Yankton. Rodney lovingly cared for his wife through the years with her lung issues until her death on January 26, 2002, at the age of 61 years. They liked to bowl in their early married years. He also cared for his aging parents. Rodney always took Cheri to her dance practices and dance functions. It was Raymond that taught his son Michael how to work on vehicles. He loved to play cards and play solitaire. He was always there to lend a helping hand, moving snow on people’s driveways. Rodney was always an animal lover. He and Sharon took care of Sharon’s dad Elmer when his health was failing by letting him move in with them in their house in St Helena, NE.
Rodney is survived by his daughter Cheri (Donald) Rodgers of Wausa, NE; six grandchildren Cory Martinson (fiancé Shelby Loberg), Wayne, NE, Abigail and Chris Carrurth Fayetteville, NC, Carrylee and Christina Martinson of Bloomfield, NE, Hannah Schmidt of Hartington, and Zachary Steffen of Sioux Falls, SD; one great-grandson Callahan Carrurth; three brothers: Darrold (Jean) Schmidt of South Sioux City, NE, Arlynn (Dorothy) Schmidt of Elk Point, SD, Marvin “Butch” (Marlene) Schmidt of Fordyce, NE; a sister Marilyn Hejna of Utica, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Felicitas Schmidt; son Michael; mother and father-in-law, Elmer & Eva Mann; grandparents Joseph & Josephine Suing and Grandpa and Grandma Schmidt; brothers-in-law Lloyd Hejna, Melvin and Ralph Mann, Ted Pickett; sister-in-law Eldora Pickett and many aunts and uncles on both sides and on his wife’s Sharon’s side of the family.
