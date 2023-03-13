Rodney Schmidt

Rodney Schmidt   

Rodney Joseph Schmidt, age 81 of St. Helena, Nebraska died on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in rural St. Helena.