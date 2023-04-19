Bonnie Taggart

Bonnie Taggart, age 70, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.