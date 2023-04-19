Bonnie Taggart, age 70, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and the Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.
Bonnie Taggart was born February 21, 1953, in Willow Lake, South Dakota, to Donald and Lenora (Kelly) Arends. She grew up in Willow Lake and graduated from Willow Lake High School in 1971. She then joined the United States Marine Corps and served for two years until her discharge. She moved to Yankton, South Dakota and began working at Freeman Company. She met Glenn Taggart while working at Freeman Company and they were later married on December 24, 1974, in Clark, South Dakota. She then began working at Vishay in Yankton and continued working there for the next 40 years.
Bonnie loved animals, especially her horses, cat and donkeys. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, riding horses, listening to George Strait and Alan Jackson and traveling when she could. She would talk to anyone and loved spending time with her friends and family.
Survivors include her sister, Linda (Tim) Larson of Bryant, South Dakota; four sisters-in-law: Kitty Taggart of Rapid City, South Dakota; Sharon Taggart of Gayville, South Dakota; Mabel (Terry) Hughes of Henderson, Nevada; and Sandy Taggart of Yankton; brother-in-law, Wayne Berguist of Tucson, Arizona; many nieces and nephews and very close friend, Bonnie Ryken and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Taggart; and special friend, Don Woods.
Commented