Betty Cwach Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty Cwach, 75, of Yankton, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls following complications from pneumonia.Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the funeral at church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 134205_WeinbergApt.pdf 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs OFFICE ASSISTANT - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan 13 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTroy ThurmanNolan PetersonNolan PetersonGavins Point Aquarium Copes With Tank TroubleBetty CwachTroy ThurmanBetty CwachKaren WampolRiverboat Days Parade, Arts Festival Winners AnnouncedTerrence ‘Terry’ Edelman Images CommentedLetter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (61)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (47)Letter: Out Of Control (47)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (6)Letter: Problem Solving (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented