Jimmy Samuelson, age 67, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 8, 2022, at Fiksdal Funeral Home in Webster, South Dakota. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, South Dakota.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Jimmy was born July 3, 1954, in Bristol, South Dakota to Archie and Marlene (Schimmel) Samuelson. He grew up in Bristol and graduated from Bristol High School. Jimmy then enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany during the end of the Vietnam War. On July 28, 1984, Jimmy married Nellie Bock and had twin daughters, Crystal and Kari. Jimmy worked as a certified nursing assistant around the Bristol area. He was also a farm hand for several farmers and helped build irrigation systems. Jimmy moved to Yankton about five years ago. He was an avid fisherman and if he could, he would fish from sunup to sundown. Jimmy also enjoyed hunting and bowling. He was proud of his military career and loved to reminisce about the past. He loved his family and adored his grandkids.
Jimmy is survived by his two daughters, Crystal (Mike) Warnock of Yankton and Kari (Casey) Kralicek of Yankton; four grandchildren: Morgan, Emma, Damien and Hunter; one sister, Linda (Neal) DeBilzan of Madison, SD; several nieces and a nephew.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Katherine Samuelson.
Commented