Maynard L. Hamberger, age 93, of Lesterville passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Sister James Care Center at Yankton.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 21st, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, Wednesday morning, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall. Burial will be in the St. Leo The Great Catholic Church Cemetery.
Maynard Leonard Hamberger was born May 31, 1928 to Adolph and Emma (Pesek) Hamberger on the family farm southwest of Scotland where he spent his childhood.
Maynard married Irene Kaul March 1st, 1949. They lived on the farm East of Lesterville and raised 7 children. He worked on the farm his whole life. Maynard raised cattle, hogs, and chickens. He retired in 2011 and moved to Yankton in 2016.
Maynard loved fishing, fixing cars and tractors, and he liked dancing waltz and polka. He also liked playing pinochle and the accordion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers and sisters Emil (Laura) Hamberger, Clara (Marcella) Hamberger, Lawrence (Libby) Hamberger, Donald (Luetta) Hamberger, Marcella (Donald) Kolda, Elmer (infant Brother), Verne (Gladys) Hamberger, and Calvin Rehurek(Brother in law).
Grateful for having shared in his life are his seven children, Allen (Linda) Hamberger of Sioux Falls, Leslie Hamberger of Menno, Eugene Hamberger of Yankton, Agnes (Dave) Sawyer of Springfield, Missouri, Amy Hamberger of Scotland, Brian (Pamela) Hamberger of Yankton and Ann (William “Bill”) Hochstein of Hartington, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Jake Miller, Gena Miller, Trevor (Alesha) Schultz, Brynlyn Hamberger, Emma Hamberger, Wesley (Megan) Hochstein, and Kyla (Zach) Spahr; four great-grandchildren, Reagan Miller, Cale Miller, Addisyn Schultz and Dex Spahr; and his sister, Lorraine Rehurek of Tyndall.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 20, 2021
