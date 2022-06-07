Harris Haar, 87, of Wagner died Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wagner. Burial is in the Riverview Cemetery in Pickstown, with military honors.

Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.