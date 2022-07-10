Doris Brown Jul 10, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doris Joann Brown, 86, passed away at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center, on July 8, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Hansen Funeral Home-Vermillion, July 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. A committal service will follow at Bluffview Cemetery immediately following the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Jul 8, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Maintenance Technician - Manitou Group Jul 8, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMoving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park PondTwo Men Killed In Charles Mix County CrashArea Parishes See Changes In Priest AssignmentsVandalism Reported Throughout City Park SystemPamela Kuchta3rd Person Charged In Freeman Dog AttackDavid Struckman-JohnsonHelp NeededDaily Record: ArrestsCharles Selwyn Sr. Images CommentedLetter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)Letter: Yankton Feminism (9)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
