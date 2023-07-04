Bradie Hendrix, 78, of Yankton, SD, passed away Monday evening, July 3, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and the service at 10:30 a.m., at Martinus Lutheran Church, 43804 300th St., rural Utica, SD.