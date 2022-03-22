Michele Bos age 58 of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.

Michele Irene Bos, August 20, 1963-March 16 2022, Yankton, SD. Michele lived a fulfilling life as a strong loving wife and mother. She loved Crafts, reading, pets and flower gardening.

Surviving Family are husband Randy Bos and daughter Randi Jo.

In keeping with her nature, there will be no funeral services.

March 23, 2022