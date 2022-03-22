Michele Bos Mar 22, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michele Bos age 58 of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home.Arrangements are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.Michele Irene Bos, August 20, 1963-March 16 2022, Yankton, SD. Michele lived a fulfilling life as a strong loving wife and mother. She loved Crafts, reading, pets and flower gardening.Surviving Family are husband Randy Bos and daughter Randi Jo. In keeping with her nature, there will be no funeral services.Yankton Press & DakotanMarch 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs FULL or PART-TIME - Truss Production Associates 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFormer Buck Mors Enters Transfer PortalLori McCarthyHolly ZimmermanDonald HopkinsLisa SnoozyMichele BosYankton Transit Shifting GearsMichele BosKenneth GuentherDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: ‘Infected’ (63)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: Refugees And Our History (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
