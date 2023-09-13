Daniel Wubben
Courtesy Photo

Daniel A. Wubben, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.