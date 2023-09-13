Daniel Wubben

Daniel A. Wubben, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Kenny Eickhoff, David Wubben, Kurt Thoene, Larry Lammers, Jim McGregor, Ted Wubben, Tom Wubben. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren,
Daniel A. Wubben was born June 26, 1936, in Fordyce, Nebraska, to Raymond and Alma (Arens) Wubben. He grew up on the farm and attended school in Fordyce and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, Nebraska. He was an avid farmer, getting his start alongside his dad. He married Dianne Lute on April 19, 1966, in Fordyce and together had a life filled with adventures both on and off the farm. Dan and Dianne did everything together, whether it was farming, carpentry, crafting or riding their bicycles on any good trail they could find.
After retiring from farming they moved to Yankton, South Dakota, and Dan took over the cooking and baking for the house. He was a hardworking, quiet man who had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with people. He was always busy doing something. He enjoyed puzzles, camping and woodworking in his shop.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dianne Wubben of Yankton, South Dakota; three children: Denise Brown of Yankton; Dennis (Jennifer) Wubben of Yankton and Karen (Jim) Goblirsch of Vermillion, South Dakota; six grandchildren: Nicole Brown, Morgan and Madison Wubben, Parker Kennedy and Jake Goblirsch; five brothers and sisters: Betty (Harold) Eickhoff, Geralda (Dean) McGregor, Jean Marie Lammers, Claudette (Doug) Sternhagen, all of Hartington NE and Chuck Wubben of Yankton, SD; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Cyril and Mark Wubben.
