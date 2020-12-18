Terry Simantel of Scotland, SD passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 73.
Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 20 at Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland. Inurnment with military honors by Scotland VFW and American Legion Honor Guard will take place at Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.
Terry Simantel was born September 23, 1947 to Maurice and Crystal (Bohner) Simantel of Scotland, SD, graduated from Scotland High School in 1965, went on to Universal Trades School in Omaha NE graduating in 1966. In 1966 Terry joined the Army National Guard in Springfield, SD where he served until 1974. He worked for Shorty Sear as a mechanic, City of Scotland maintenance, Soukup Construction and COOP Farmer Assn. Scotland. While working at COOP he also enjoyed being the mechanic on a race car with driver Dale Schlecter Farmland Industries North Dakota and in 1979 moved home to his love of farming. Along with farming he also sold seed corn, worked in the parts department for Mesman Farm Supply in Springfield, SD, did construction and wood working for family and friends, building anything from garages to furniture and cabinets and finally as a crop adjuster until retirement.
Terry had many hobbies and loves in his life, starting from his younger days in 4H and FFA showing livestock in many events. As he grew older his interest turned to motorized vehicles and oh the stories that have been told about those days, anything from cars to motorcycles to snowmobiling on weekends with neighborhood friends and kids. Terry enjoyed hunting with the neighbor group for many years and passed that love down to his kids and grandkids as they grew older. In his later years his love turned to camping and riding his side by side on trails across the state, along with spending time with his kids and grandkids, giving rides at the drop of a hat for any grandchild that would ask. Terry went from the wrench turner to the wrench director, helping family and friends any way he could.
Terry’s biggest and most precious love in life w his family. His heart was the biggest thing about him and everyone that he visited with knew how proud he was of every single one in his family.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Crystal Simantel; sister Marylin (Simantel) Ireland; brothers-in-law Oliver Merril, John Fuerst, Dick Ireland; granddaughter Bailey Simantel and great grandson Bryan Robertson-Bach.
Terry left behind his wife Dianne (Hamburger) Simantel; sons Chad Simantel and Chris (Ann) Simantel both of Scotland; grandchildren Trey Simantel of San Diego, CA, Esther (Alan) Miller of Elkhart, IN, Amanda (Bryan) Van Otterloo of Sheldon, IA, Cailean Hall of Rapid City, SD, Ashliegh Robertson of Scotland, SD, Bryanna Robertson of Stewart, MN, Courtney Simantel of Scotland, SD, Ashton Simantel of Mitchell, SD, Caden Simantel of Scotland, SD, and Blaine Simantel of Scotland, SD; great grandchildren Jonathon Miller, Tyler Hall, Jax and Ivy Simantel and Kaecyn Simantel.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 19, 2020
