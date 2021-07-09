Robert William Schwenk, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Auburndale, Fl. June 16, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
Bob fought a courageous battle with cancer for 18 years and although this horrible disease slowly robbed him of his strength and stamina, the disease could not destroy his spirit. Through his entire journey, he maintained an amazingly positive attitude along with his quirky sense of humor. It was rare not to see that beautiful infectious smile on his face. He lived by the words, “God is in control, what will be will be.”
He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Winterhaven, FL and looked forward to meeting his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and reuniting with his beloved son, Greg. Through the years, Bob found comfort in feeding and watching the birds in his backyard. His favorite was the cardinal and often said “when cardinals appear, angels are near.” It was no coincidence, the day he passed the family observed a single cardinal on high alert overlooking his home.
As a young man, Bob served his country, first in the National Guard and then in the Army during the Korean War. Later in life Bob was proud to take an “Honor Flight” with other WWII and Korean War veterans to Washington DC where they were able to visit several of the memorials and monuments. He loved his country and respected our flag and always proudly flew one in his front yard.
Bob was never afraid of hard work as evident by his strong weathered hands. In his younger years, he worked tirelessly for his father’s gas station business and that is where he developed a passion for fast cars and vintage classics. He was a self-taught auto mechanic and eventually owned and operated his own business, an auto repair shop. He was also a dedicated volunteer fireman for many years and loved serving his community.
He met the love of his life, Marlene Compton, on a blind date and the rest is history. He and Marlene married and in October of 2020 celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. He absolutely adored her and often referred to her as “Marlin my Darlin”. Together they raised three children, Greg, Lori and Jodi. Family was everything to him. He also had a love of the great outdoors and when the kids were younger, most of their time together was spent camping, boating or at the local stock car racetrack with family and friends. His all-time favorite place to spend family time was their cabin in Minnesota which he often referred to it as God’s country. As the kids grew into adults and had families of their own, he found no bigger joy than to visit each of them, spend quality time with their families and of course do the many projects they had lined up for him while he was there.
He will be remembered for being an honest, trust-worthy, handsome gentle giant with a beautiful smile, a kind and generous heart, infectious laugh, quirky sense of humor and wildly entertaining stories. He was a wonderful husband, an amazing father, doting grandfather and a true and loyal friend. He was always there for family, friends or anyone at any time to lend a helping hand, cry on his shoulder or give guidance.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife and caregiver, Marlene, his daughters Lori Ness, Florida and Jodi (Mike) Gergely, Alabama, daughter-in-law, Carol Schwenk, Connecticut, eight grandchildren, Britni (Pat), Brian (Lori), Jackie, Kevin (Meghan), Caitlyn, Jordan, Brandon and Aaron and five great grandchildren, Chloe, Ezekiel, Parker, Myles and Tatum.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Greg, his brother Fred and parents William and Dorothy Schwenk.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of his Life at Faith Baptist Church at 2140 Crystal Beach Rd, Winterhaven, FL on July 27 at 10:00 a.m. and Interment at Bushnell National Cemetery near Tampa at 2:30 p.m.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Cornerstone Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior project or your local no-kill animal shelter, all which were near and dear to his heart.
To send an online message to the family: https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/oviedo-fl/robert-schwenk-10237917.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 10, 2021
