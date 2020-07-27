Fern Marie Ostrem, 98, of Centerville, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Immanuel Free Lutheran Church, rural Centerville, South Dakota. Burial will follow in the Holland Cemetery rural Centerville. (Masks will be required)
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene.
Fern Walz was born March 1, 1922, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to Andrew and Agnes (Nicholson) Walz. She attended Vermillion Elementary and graduated from Vermillion High School. She attended Mitchell, South Dakota, Homemaker Technical School.
She married Robert Ostrem June 12, 1943, in Hartington, Nebraska. The attendants were Mary Walz (her Cousin) and Darrell “Bub” Grangaard.
Fern enjoyed being a Mother and Homemaker. She was active in Ladies Aide, as a Sunday School Teacher, and was an Extension Club member.
Fern is survived by daughter Wanda (Wayne) Helgager, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sons Ray (Joyce) Ostrem, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tom (Jennie) Ostrem, Madison, SD and Paul Ostrem of Irene, South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, great granddaughter Ashley Gilley, four brothers: Henry Carl, Burdette and Arnold, also three sisters Evelyn Ahlgrim, Phyllis Melcher and Margaret Peterson.
For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 28, 2020
