Margaret Sarringar, age 82, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home under hospice care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Masks will be required to attend the Mass. Burial will be in the Mission Hill Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her three sons: Thomas Sarringar, Bill Sarringar and James Sarringar and four grandsons: Zachary Thomas, Zachariah Fuson, Tyler Sarringar, and Garrett Sarringar. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Margaret Sarringar was born October 12, 1937, in Heerlen, Netherlands to Willhelm and Bauwina (Habers) Holtus. She grew up in the Netherlands and attended St. Mary’s School. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1957 and lived in Springfield, Illinois. She moved to Denver, Colorado shortly after arriving in the United States. She married Virgil Sarringar on April 4, 1959 at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. Margaret and Virgil moved to Mission Hill, South Dakota in 1971 where they raised their family. Margaret began working at Gurney’s in Yankton, which she continued for 25 years. She then began working at The Center in Yankton for the next 16 years. Margaret enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, mowing, and gardening. She was a member of The Center and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton.
Survivors include her four children: Thomas (Dawn) Sarringar of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Annette Fuson of Yankton, South Dakota; Bill (Joanne) Sarringar of Pierre, South Dakota; and James (Jennifer) Sarringar of Sibley, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four sisters: Liz (George) Schneeberger of Castle Rock, Colorado; Ann (Fred) Maslanik of Franktown, Colorado; Bauwina (Ray) Klomp of Denver, Colorado; and Henrica (Andre) Roy of Franktown, Colorado; two brothers: John (Marilyn) Holtus of Calhan, Colorado and Bill Holtus of Simla, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; infant daughter, Mary and brother, Peter.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 27, 2020
