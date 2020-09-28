Ozzie Osborn, 63, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, unexpectedly at his residence.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with Pastor Nathan Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Ozzie’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
