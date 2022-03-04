Freezing rain this morning changing to a mix of rain and snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 35F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..
Robert D. Kuchta, 44, was born August 19, 1977, and died February 28, 2022.
He is survived by his beloved children: Chloe, Macey, Lyla, R.J. Kuchta; mother, Carolyn Reynolds (Phil); father, Delno Kuchta; sister, Shelly Hunt (Jason); half-sister, Brooke Keller (David); niece and nephews: Tabitha, Jonah, Asher Hunt.
Visitation is Sunday, March 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the West Center Chapel. Visitation continues Monday, March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen the Martyr, 16701 “S” Street. Entombment is in the Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the estate of Robert D. Kuchta for the benefit of his children.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.
