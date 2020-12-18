Keith Gary Kool age 74 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 1-3:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 2:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
The funeral will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Paulsen, Daryl Paulsen, Jerry Kollars, Leon Wakely, Steve Wieseler, and Randy Anderson.
Keith Gary was born on August 10, 1946 near Crofton, Nebraska to Jack Aris Jack and Della Mae (Paulsen) Kool. He grew up in Crofton and attended elementary school there and graduated from Crofton High School in 1965. He was in the National Guard out of Springfield, SD and was later stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Keith worked for Mosaic Tile in Sioux City, Iowa and then returned to Crofton in 1969 where he farmed with his father. Later on he worked for Redlinger Plumbing of Yankton. He changed jobs and worked at the Yankton State Hospital for 10 years. Keith finished his employment career in Crofton for the Crofton Public School system. He came into his own working for the Crofton schools. His biggest joy was policing the students and making sure the football field had fresh paint and perfect grass.
Keith’s first marriage gave him two children, Kerri and Kent. He then married Karen Ann Crandall on December 6, 1991 in Crofton, Nebraska. Their marriage was blessed in the Catholic Church on March 17, 2016.
Keith was a member of St. Rose of Lima and loved to golf. He was an avid Husker fan and later a SDSU football fan. Saturdays were always meant for Husker football. Keith’s signature color of shirt was red and most often times sleeveless. He raised horses (Palomino and Quarter horses). Keith “Koolie” enjoyed his dogs, Charlie, Duke, and Nikki — and most likely Duke met Keith at heaven’s gate.
Keith is survived by his wife Karen of Crofton; daughter Kerri (Dustin) Konechne of Crofton; Kent Kool of Lincoln; four grandchildren Tyrel Kool, Paul Konechne, Kaitlynn Kool, and Emily Kool; three step-children Bonnie (Marty) Kramer of Hartington, Julie (Scott) Depledge of Hartington, Jeff Sudbeck of Yankton, SD; five step grandchildren; five step great grandchildren.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister Janice Kool; two step-daughters Debbie Sudbeck and Annette Sudbeck.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 19, 2020
