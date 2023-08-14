Charleen Kube

Charleen M. Kube, age 89 of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Bloomfield, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Dan Whittrock officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.