Charleen Kube

Charleen M. Kube, age 89 of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Bloomfield Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Bloomfield, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Dan Whittrock officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Kube, Brett Schmidt, Jay Poppe, Austin Kube, Andrew Goeden, and Brandon Duerst. Honorary pallbearers will be Charleen’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charleen Marie was born on March 25, 1934, to Henry and Dorothy (Hochstein) Feilmeier at Hartington, NE. She moved north of Bow Valley, Nebraska, with her parents when she was very young and grew up on a farm there. She attended District 13 Country School until the 7th grade then moved to Hartington with her parents for two years. Charleen attended Holy Trinity Catholic School. The family moved back to Bow Valley and she continued at Holy Trinity High School, graduating in 1951. After graduating she worked part-time in a Hartington clothing store and helped neighbors and relatives keeping house and babysitting when needed. Charleen married Kenneth Martin Kube on September 9, 1953, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Bow Valley. After their marriage, they lived and farmed west of Crofton for 47 years. In 1987, Ken built a new home 1.5 miles south of the home place on a hill with a beautiful view.
They enjoyed ballroom dancing, square dancing, and travelling when possible. When Ken and Charleen retired, they spent a month or so in the winter in Arizona with their son Gary & Faith and their family for several years. Charleen cared for Ken with his Alzheimer’s until the last few weeks when Ken died on February 5, 2007, at the age of 79 years. Charleen continued living on the farm. On August 28, 2021, she moved to senior apartments in Crofton. Charleen loved angels, music, especially Daniel O’Donnell, Elvis, and Country. Her hobbies were sending cards, crocheting, embroidery, visiting nursing homes, volunteering for funerals, and senior citizens bingo. Most of all she loved being with family and friends and praying for them. She loved the sunsets and sunrise from her home on the hill.
Charleen was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Christian Mothers, St. Rose Guild, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Senior Center.
She is survived by 11 children and spouses Gary (Faith) Kube of Cave Creek, AZ, Donna Schmidt of Crofton, Dean (Marcia) Kube of Lincoln, Karen (Gary) Poppe of Crofton, Loren (Cheryl) Kube of Crofton, Doris (Rolly) Goeden of Crofton, Ann (Rick) Watson of Grand Island, Paula (Dave) Pope of Prescott, AZ, David (Debbie) Kube of Crofton, Cheryl (Scott) Finanger of Sioux Falls, SD, Marcel (Leisa) Kube of Norfolk; 33 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; two brothers Denis (Dolores) Feilmeier of Yankton, SD, Don (Charlotte) Feilmeier of Hartington; one sister Anita Potts of Hartington; brother-in-law Willie Duran of Greeley, CO; sister-in-law Jeanette Lammers of Yankton, SD ; many nieces and nephews.
Charleen was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dorothy Feilmeier, husband Ken, grandson Jesse Poppe; granddaughters Tracey, Amy, and Christy Kube; a sister Ethel Duran; brother-in-law Bob Potts.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial to pro-life pregnancy center, Zoe Care, 2007 Locust St., Yankton SD 57078.
