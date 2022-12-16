ValDean Schieffer, age 78, of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD due to complications from a fall on the ice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee with the Rev. Mark McKercher and Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery prior to the lunch.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Schieffer, Gary Freeburg, Brian Goeden, John Merkel, Duane Guenther, Miles Lammers, Keith Zimmerman, and Cory Zimmerman.
Honorary pallbearers will be ValDean’s grandchildren.
ValDean Joseph was born on September 1, 1944, in Yankton, SD to Norbert Jacob and Mary E. (Mueller) Schieffer. He attended elementary school at Beaver Creek in rural Crofton and at the age of 14 years old he began farming with his father Norbert. ValDean was passionate about farming which he did for his entire life. He raised livestock, grain and alfalfa. He hauled hay and did a lot of custom work like hay grinding and stacking for many farmers in Northeast Nebraska and SE South Dakota. He was very particular on how he cut and stacked his hay and paid attention to detail to please his customers. ValDean married Nancy Josephine Bart on February 8, 1975 in Verndale, MN. They made their home on the farm near Beaver Creek.
ValDean was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, was president of the Beaver Creek Cemetery. In his younger years he played a lot of baseball – as pitcher for the Crofton Blue Jays, Hartington, and the Yankton Lakers. ValDean enjoyed playing cards — Sheep Head, Pinochle and Euchre.
ValDean is survived by his wife Nancy of Crofton; five children Rosanne (Brian) Kath of Willmer, MN — (their children Alexa, Brenden, Heidi & Preston), Alan (Mindy) Schieffer of Norfolk — (their children Carter & Cailey), Diane Schieffer of Omaha, Carl (Nancy) Schieffer of Crofton- their children (Hannah, Ashlynn, Breanna, & Katelynn), Jon Schieffer of Monticello, MN; two brothers Larry Schieffer of Lincoln, Harley (Linda) Schieffer of Altoona, IA; sister Marcia (Marvin) Olnes Jr. of Yankton, SD; sister-in-law Peggy Schieffer of Yankton, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Marlan Schieffer; and nephew Jason Wicht.
