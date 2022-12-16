ValDean Schieffer

ValDean Schieffer, age 78, of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD due to complications from a fall on the ice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee with the Rev. Mark McKercher and Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery prior to the lunch.