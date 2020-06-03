Theresa Arens, 91, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 6:29 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented