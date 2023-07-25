Deborah Klasi

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Dose was born on September 23, 1950, in Yankton, SD, to Michael and Florence (Petrik) Dose. She passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls at the age of 72.
Her Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with family present for Visitation an hour prior to the service.
Debbie grew up in Sioux Falls. She attended Christ the King Elementary School, Edison Middle School, and O’Gorman High School, graduating in 1968. She moved to Yankton and attended Mount Marty College where she eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in education. She taught junior high for several years at West Catholic in Menominee, NE. Later, she earned her master’s degree in counseling. She worked for many years at Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Center as a drug and alcohol counselor in Yankton before moving to Sioux Falls where she continued her counseling career at the Carroll Institute until retiring at the age of 62.
Debbie married Edward Klasi on July 21, 1989, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton. They made their home in Yankton until they moved to Sioux Falls in 2002.
Debbie was happiest when she was around her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved being a Grandma more than anything. She and Ed spent many summers taking their grandkids camping … everywhere from Yogi Bear in Sioux Falls to the annual Black Hills trip. When camping, she always had the best games and fun snacks for the grandkids!
After both Debbie and Ed retired, they spent many harsh SD winters traveling to and camping in sunny Arizona, where they made many friends. Debbie always looked forward to their time in Arizona.
Debbie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend. We will miss her greatly. Debbie was kind and courteous to everyone she knew and met. She was a fierce animal-lover! She will be remembered for always coming up with unique and creative games, toys, and gifts for the grandkids.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Ed Klasi; brother, John Dose; daughter, Jennifer List; sons, Joseph (Kyrsten) Fokken and John Fokken; stepdaughters, Alissa Klasi (Bob Tupper) and Stephanie Klasi (Brett Anderson); grandchildren, Autumn and Aurora List, Miles, Susanna, and Andrew Fokken, step-grandchildren, Ella and Clara Klasi-Anderson; and her beloved dogs, Elsie and Molly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Florence Dose; and mother-in-law, Betty Klasi Kier.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Dougherty Hospice House for showing such love to our Grandma Debbie while she was there.
