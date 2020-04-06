Galen Lee Weberg (G-dub), 61, longtime Yankton resident, left this world Thursday March 19th, 2020, from sudden cardiac arrest, with the promise of everlasting life.
Galen was born in Boone, IA, April 24, 1958, to Don and Bonnie (Adams) Weberg. He was the fourth of nine children. He grew up in Rock Valley, IA later moving to Yankton and graduating from Yankton High School in 1976. Throughout high school he was part of the high school bowling league and later was employed by Yankton bowl, for numerous years, this is where he made many of his lifelong friendships. Galen worked for Action Lawn service, until he became the proud owner of Weberg Lawn Care and Brite Ideas Christmas lighting. Working from sun up to sun down to keep those yards looking lively. Galen was one of the hardest working men you could come across. Always putting others before himself. He was also so very proud to have been a part of two missionary trips to Cameroon, Africa, where he helped roof a church, build an altar and provide electrical wiring for the hospital. Had it not been for his family back home, he would have stayed in Africa the rest of his life, his love for the land and the people he met was unconditional.
Grateful for having shared his sharp mind, goofy sense of humor, spicy temper, and loyal heart, are his two daughters and their families; Melissa Weberg, Riley, Dallas, Witten and Sarah Big Eagle (Duane) Desmond, Elijah, Rainbow. Times like these never come with reasons or answers, his grandkids were the light of his world and he would have done anything to see them smile and succeed!
Galen leaves this world to be met by his Mother, brother Greg, a brother in-law, and a sister in-law. Along with a few close friends.
He is survived by his father of Inwood, IA, daughters of Yankton, SD, two brothers and five sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Galen was a one of a kind life of the party at any event. Always bringing laughs and smiles wherever he was.
As the weight of the current world epidemic is upon us, a celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. The celebration will be as special as he was, we will forever cherish the memories we are left with and look forward to meeting again. If you so wish condolences may be mailed to 216 Kay St. in Yankton, SD, or directed to the GoFundMe page that been set up in his name, there was no insurance or assistance available to help with the financial burden of funeral expenses.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 7, 2020
Commented