Janet Goeden, 88, of Menominee, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Menominee with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. The public is invited to attend the committal service at approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Janet’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
