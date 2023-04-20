Donna Osborn

Donna Marie Osborn, age 63 of Yankton, SD, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating. The burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD, and resume one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers are Warren Osborn, Frank Osborn, Jr., Dennis Leyden, Terry Williams, Tony Osborn, Mike Osborn, Bobby Lien, Ricky Lien, Jeff Leyden, Kyle Diede, Matthew Bixler, and Brett Osbahr. Honorary Pallbearers are Kristina Osborn, Matthew Osborn, Stephanie Osborn, Heidi Osborn, Keeley Davidson, Temperance Osborn, Titus Osborn, Kalista Osborn, Deloris Anderson, Darin Mann, Darla Leyden, and Dawn Williams.
Donna M. Osborn, age 63, of Yankton, SD, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 unexpectedly at her residence. Donna was born November 1, 1959, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Ralph and Sharon (Osborn) Mann. She attended Yankton Senior High School where she received her GED and fell for the love of her life Ozzie Osborn.
On the first of many adventures, they would share together, they were married on December 17, 1976, in Raleigh, North Carolina. From there, she was always up for any of Ozzie’s adventures if she could navigate and make sure nobody got hurt.
The oldest of five siblings, she knew she wanted a family and had three children, Kristina, Warren, and Matthew, and all their friends were treated, looked after and “minded” as family. Always one for tradition, she made sure that we all got together regularly and often.
Donna was a consummate knitter and crocheter and took that kind of precision to all of her jobs. Masking or shipping for Applied Engineering and most recently assembling for Vishay. Ensuring perfection in all things, was a trait she carried to her children; “If you are going to do something, do it right.”
Donna was preceded in death by Ozzie her parents and a sister Debrah as well as a niece Dyanne.
She is survived by and will be missed by her children Kristina, Warren (Heidi) Mathew (Stephanie), siblings Deloris (Rich) Anderson, Darla (Dennis) Leyden, Darin, grandchildren, Keeley (Cauy) Davidson, Temperance, Titus, Kalista, and great grandchild, Remi and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
