Donna Osborn
Courtesy Photo

Donna Marie Osborn, age 63 of Yankton, SD, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Errin Mulberry officiating. The burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD.