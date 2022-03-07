Albina Schrempp, age 102, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Pallbearers are all of her grandchildren.
Albina was born December 23, 1919, in Fordyce, Nebraska to Leo and Elizabeth (Wuestewald) Blascke. She grew up on a farm near Fordyce and attended District 57 Country School. Albina married Alphonse Schrempp on August 16, 1939. After their marriage, they farmed northeast of Fordyce where Albina raised her family. They moved to Yankton in 1968 and Albina worked as a cook, first for Sacred Heart Catholic School and then for Yankton High School until she retired. Albina loved baking and was famous for her homemade buns and cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed sewing and playing cards. Albina was a hard worker who was constantly on the go. She loved and treasured her family and was always so happy to see her children and their families.
Albina is survived by four children: Lonnie (Linda) Schrempp of Yankton, Marlene (Butch) Schmidt of Fordyce, Jeff “Shorty” (Tami) Schrempp of Yankton and Tim Schrempp of Yankton; 20 grandchildren; and many, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Albina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alphonse in October 1996; and two children, Betty Peitz and Leon Schrempp.
