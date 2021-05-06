Robin Gail Walter, 57, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, while on hospice care at her daughter’s home in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Discovery Church in Yankton with Pastor Cory Kitch officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver View Cemetery in rural Crofton.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
The funeral will not be livestreamed but a recording of the funeral will be available on Robin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
