Rita Marie Hajek, 83, of Tyndall died December 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A funeral service is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5 at the United Methodist Church in Tyndall. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family asks that masks and social distancing be honored.
Rita Weisser was born on February 10, 1937 in Tyndall. She married Richard (Dick) Hajek on November 3, 1956. She attended Southern State College in Springfield where she earned a teaching certificate.
Rita taught for a year and after starting a family, became a homemaker and farm wife. She was heavily involved in First United Methodist church serving in various leadership roles throughout her life. She continued serving into her eighties helping prepare the bulletin and the church newsletter. She was an active member of the Jolly Neighbors organization.
Rita was an avid collector of dishes and cookbooks and she was an amazing cook. From the time her kids were little, she made thematic meals including the place settings, dress, and music. Her life was centered around family and food. She loved kitchen gadgets, some of which never made it out of the box.
Her family was her passion and she invested in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by attending their events and learning the ways they connected so she could stay in contact with them. She was a “hip” grandma through texting, Facebook and Instagram! She was a talented seamstress and she loved to embroider and crochet.
She loved to travel, taking family trips around the country when the kids were still home. She and Dick traveled to other countries and later in life, they decided they wanted to travel with family again so the family was able to take five larger trips with kids and grandkids.
Rita has graciously donated her body to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion for the education of future health care professionals.
She was preceded by her husband and life partner of 50 years, Richard Hajek, her parents and her siblings.
Surviving her are her five children Cary (Dorothy) Hajek of Tyndall, Teresa (DeWayne) Keegel of Litchfield, AZ, Mike (Lori) Hajek of Tyndall, Jim (Lisa) Hajek of Morrison, CO, and Jackie (Shay) Davis of Orange City, IA; twelve grandchildren, 6 great-grands and two on the way.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 4, 2020
