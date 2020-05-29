Loni Lee Burbach, age 56 of Norfolk, Nebraska died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Mass will be limited to 100 people and face masks will be required. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Sacred Heart cemetery in Wynot, Nebraska.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday from 9-10:00 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Loni Lee was born on October 21, 1963 in Yankton, SD to Dr. Daniel M. and Diane Mae (Forinash) Burbach. He grew up in Wynot and graduated from Wynot High School in 1983. He moved to Ainsworth, Nebraska and managed the Pizza Hut. It was here that he met and married Jeanie Lauer in November of 1987. A daughter Casey was born to this union. Loni and Jeanie divorced and then Loni moved to Norfolk, Nebraska where he began working for Stanley Petroleum and continued to work for until his death.
Loni enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing softball, gardening, camping, and playing cribbage.
Loni is survived by his daughter Casey (Josh) Masen of Omaha, NE and their daughter Willow; brother Tim (Fay) Burbach of Hartington; niece Ashley (Forrest) Dendinger and family of Hartington; nephew Matt (Becky) Burbach of Columbus, NE; four aunts and spouses Sharon (Jay) Stockwell of Loveland, CO, Linda (Tom) Steffen of Hartington, Vicky Pick of Wayne, NE, Kathy (Marion) Vinton of Hartington, Sally (LeRoy) Beste of Wynot.
Loni was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Diane Burbach; step-father Maurice Wuebben; sister Kelli Jo at age 50 on July 27, 2015; uncle and aunt Duane and LaDonna Burbach.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 30, 2020
Commented