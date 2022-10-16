Debra Sanders Oct 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Debra M. Sanders, 70, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Oct 14, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Architectural Design Services Contractor - Marty Indian School Oct 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYSD Lands On New PropertyRobert LairdLesterville Bar Sustains Major Fire DamageYankton Woman Faces Fraud ChargesMarilyn (Swensen-Erickson) CragunHarold TjeerdsmaUpdate: Woman Wounded In 2021 Scotland Shooting DiesRobert LairdCharles ‘Chuck’ TaggartVicki Monclova Images CommentedNo, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (65)Can Civility Return To Our Politics? (55)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Good Samaritans (45)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (33)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (29)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: Majorities (14)Letter: Election Integrity (12)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Letter: About Standards (5)Stevens Seeks To Continue Service (3)Decision 2022 Cwach Aims To Prioritize Solutions (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (2)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)The Future Of Free School Lunches For All (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)Hunting For Business (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented