Romaine Wieseler

Romaine M. Wieseler age 84 of St. Helena, Nebraska died on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care facility in Central City, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in rural St. Helena.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Noah Wieseler, Parker Wieseler, Michael VanDeWalle, Paul VanDeWalle, Brett Busskohl, Zach Busskohl, and Luke Wieseler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Romaine’s granddaughters and spouses Kenneth and Chelsi (Wieseler)Tjeerdsma, Zachery and Ashley (VanDeWalle) Oquist, Alexis VanDeWalle, Caitlyn VanDeWalle, Grace Wieseler, Rachel Busskohl, Ethan and Savannah (Busskohl) Schantz.
Romaine Marie was born on September 12, 1938, at the farm of Lucina (Boehmer) and Leander Lammers in St. Helena. Her father died 2½ months later as a result of a farm accident. Romaine grew up living with her mother, grandmother and aunt. She went to St. Mary’s Catholic grade school and graduated from the 8th grade in 1950. Then she went to the two-year St. Helena High School and then to Mount Marty High School in Yankton, SD graduating in 1956. Romaine went to work at the Yankton County Auditor’s Office for one year then to Binder Brothers Inc. for ten years. She married Joseph Rudolph Wieseler on September 26, 1964, in St. Helena. They were blessed with four children: Philip, Melissa, Russel, and Michelle. Romaine paused working for a while until the youngest child was several years old, then she worked at East Catholic School lunch program for several years. Romaine was then asked to be the secretary to the Principal of East Catholic Elementary School which she did for five years. The next five years she worked at the Yankton Human Services Medical Record Department before retiring.
Romaine belonged to the Immaculate Conception church, the St. Mary’s Altar Society, and the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary of Wynot, NE.
Romaine is survived by her three children Philip (Kim) Wieseler of Sioux City, IA, Melissa (Steven) VanDeWalle of Cedar Rapids, NE, Michelle (Shaun) Busskohl of Yankton, SD; daughter-in-law Amy Wieseler of Cave Creek, AZ; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leander and Lucina Lammers; husband Joseph on 2/9/2021 at the age of 85 years; son Russel; granddaughter Tessa VanDeWalle, aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews.
