Romaine Wieseler

Romaine M. Wieseler age 84 of St. Helena, Nebraska died on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care facility in Central City, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in rural St. Helena.