Dennis Tronvold, 80, of Lake Andes died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Lake Andes Senior Living Center. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at the Pickstown Community Church in Pickstown. Burial is in Pleasantlawn Cemetery in Geddes. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
