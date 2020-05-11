Toots Marchand, age 94, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Yankton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Edith “Toots” Adell Marchand was born April 16, 1926 in Fairmont, Minnesota to George and Edith (Brett) Morton. She graduated high school in Algona, IA. The game of golf played a major role through Toots’s life as her father ran a golf course and she and her siblings played the game of golf. Staying true to this theme, Toots eloped on August 7, 1946 to Robert “Bob” Marchand; he himself a golf pro. Toots became a mother in 1950 after giving birth to their daughter, Pam, and again in 1955 after she gave birth to their son, Rob. Bob and Toots enjoyed a long career working together and operating West Okoboji Golf Course, then Webster City Country Club, and finally Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton from 1961 to 1987. Toots started the Husband/Wife golf tournaments in South Dakota. In 1970, Toots also started working for the City of Yankton in the Finance Office, retiring in 1993.
Toots was full of life and had a knack for making small moments memorable. She was quick to greet others with a smile and always had a joke on hand. Toots made friends wherever she went. If you couldn’t find Toots at the golf course, you could find her at the VFW, Pizza Ranch, Hy-Vee or a local store digging through the bargain bins. She was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, loved playing Bridge, enjoyed sitting by the lakes in Okoboji, survived on cake and cookies, and was more than willing to take part in “happy hour” with a Windsor 7 in hand. Toots was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton and deeply loved her church family. More than anything, Toots loved spending time with her family; especially the holidays, often making Bob act as Santa even after her grandchildren were well into their teen years. Toots maintained an intense love for her family and was deeply saddened by the passing of her husband, son, and siblings. Toots and her daughter, Pam, had a very special bond; often calling each other at set times in the day just to check in. Toots’ philosophy was that you couldn’t spoil your grandchildren, or great-grandchildren, enough. She will be deeply missed by so many.
Toots is survived by her daughter, Pam Marchand of Yankton; daughter-in-law, Mary Marchand of Mitchell, SD; two grandchildren, Jay (Karmyn) Marchand of Sioux Falls, SD and Kate Marchand (Alex Christensen) of Sioux Falls; and two great grandchildren: Dax and Scottie Marchand.
Toots was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Rob Marchand; three brothers: Arch, Jack, and Bud; five sisters: Mae, Bryce, Peg, Indy, and Belle; and two sisters in infancy.
Cards may be sent to Pam Marchand at 306 Bunker Lane in Yankton, SD 57078 or to send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2020
