Charles R. ‘Chuck’ Albers, 75, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Country House in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Harington.
