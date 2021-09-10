Lorraine Baltzer, age 93, of Scotland, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society of Scotland.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Scotland Community Church.
