Jane (Arrundale) Duncan, age 69, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Jane was born October 26, 1951 in Yankton, South Dakota to Walter and C. Ann (Robbins) Arrundale. She grew up in Utica, South Dakota and graduated from Yankton High School. Jane then attended cosmology school in Sioux Falls and worked as a beautician. She moved to Fergus Falls, Minnesota where she met her (then) husband and gave birth to her only son, Jesse. She spent many years in the Fergus Falls area, raising her son, working various jobs as a bartender, seamstress, commercial embroiderer, and an admin at the local radio station. In the early 2000s, she moved to Tucson, Arizona where she worked as a roadside assist operator until retirement. After retiring, Jane moved back to Minnesota, living in Savage for a few years before moving back to Yankton in 2018. Jane was very artistic and really enjoyed glass etching, sewing, and drawing. She also loved visiting with her friends and could talk for hours.
Jane is survived by her son, Jesse (Amy) Duncan of Savage, MN; grandson, Ian Duncan; two sisters, Mary Lou (Jerry) Mueller of Yankton and Vicky (Lon) Gose of Rapid City, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Arrundale, Robert L. Darr and C. Ann Darr.
