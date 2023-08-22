Keith Allan Gause, age 66, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the funeral home. Private family burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Keith was born in Huron, South Dakota, on December 15, 1956. He grew up in Winfred, South Dakota, and graduated from Madison High School in 1975. He then moved to Yankton where he met his wife, Letha Laackmann. The two were united in marriage in Luverne, Minnesota, at St. Catherine’s Church on December 9, 1978.
Keith was a beekeeper and started Gause Honey Company with his brother, Gordon, in 1981. He continued to work alongside his two sons, Tom and Greg. He enjoyed visiting his daughter, Melissa, and playing card games. Keith’s grandchildren were his greatest joy. He loved watching them play sports, visiting with them and telling them stories.
Many of his afternoons were spent at the Station in Fordyce, Nebraska, visiting and playing cards with friends. He was a friend to many and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Survivors include his wife, Letha Gause of Yankton; his three children: Tom (Sheri) Gause of Yankton, Greg (Mandi) Gause of Yankton and Melissa (Jordan) Cornay of Elkhorn, NE; his six grandchildren: Mikala Hora and Jax Gause, Kate and Kyle Cornay, and Gabe and Dylan Gause.
