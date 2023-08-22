Keith Allan Gause, age 66, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the funeral home. Private family burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.