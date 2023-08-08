Keith Koch
Courtesy Photo

Keith Emery Koch, age 57, of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023, after battling cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima cemetery in Crofton.