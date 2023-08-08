Keith Koch

Keith Emery Koch, age 57, of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Saturday, August 5, 2023, after battling cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Roger Lange, Dale Van Heek, Terry Thunker, Gary Arens, Dave Kube, and Daryl Ausdemore. Honorary pallbearers will be Rod Jonson, Jeremey Obermeyer, Stan Uhing, Colton Obermeyer, Jason Koenig, Cole Rohren, Kevin Heilman, and Kelly Stewart.
Keith Emery was born on August 4, 1966, in Yankton, SD, to Emery Herman and Evelyn Elizabeth (Arens) Koch. He grew up in Crofton and graduated from Crofton High School in 1984. He graduated from Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk with a degree in diesel mechanics in 1986. He came home and worked with his father on the family farm after college. Keith loved and had an interest in pigs at the tender age of eight years old. Keith took over the farming operation after his dad died. He married the love of his life and partner, Barb Jean Ausdemore, on November 29, 2019, in Crofton. They had their marriage blessed in the church on October 15, 2022. He and Barb spent a lot of time at the campground with family and friends. He really enjoyed his visit to see the USS Nimitz several years ago.
Keith was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters and helped with the Bazaar Committee and Totus Tuus at St. Rose. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Keith really had a true talent with carpentry and loved a project or remodeling job. He had a knack for fixing things and was referred to as the “McGyver of Knox County.” Keith also advised and supervised the Crofton High School Building Trades class for several years. Keith is the father of six beautiful children from his first marriage to Lori Ann Heilman on July 26, 1986. They later divorced. His farm dog “Boo” Lady and Diamond (Pupirus) were deeply loved.
Keith is survived by his wife Barb of Crofton; six children and spouses: Dr. Kerri Koch – Koenig and Jason Koenig of Creighton, Katherine “Kathy” (Cole) Rohren of Seward, Karen Koch of Sioux Falls, SD, Kristopher “Kris” Koch and fiance Tyanne Johnson of Seward, twin daughters Kaylee and Karmen Koch of Wayne; eight grandchildren Ryden Renken, Dylan Koenig, Wyatt Koenig, Colton, Clayton, and Elsie Rohren, Sommer and Aiden Stewart; two step-children Tracy (Heath) Stewart of Kirkland, WA, Timothy Lange of Des Moines, IA; two brothers Larry (Rose) Koch, Ron (LuAnn) Koch of Meadow Grove, NE; two sisters Donna (Kevin) Parks of Norfolk, Lois Ann Koch of Omaha; three sisters-in-law Lee (John) Obermeyer of Hoskins, Mavis (John) Janeke of Winner, SD, Carla (Jeff) Maibaum of Yankton, SD; he was close to his brothers-in-law Kevin (Michelle) Heilman of Rogers, MN, Tom (Doris) Heilman of Yankton, SD, Dennis (Lois) Fuchtman of Creighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Kenneth Koch; sister Joyce Fuchtman; sister-in-law Arvis Porth, and father-in-law Louis Heilman.
