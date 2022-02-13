Marie Graveland Feb 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marie Graveland, age 80, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center.A Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 19th from 3-6 p.m., at the Minerva’s Banquet Room (1607 E SD-50, Yankton, SD). A 2nd Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held on Sunday, February 20th at 3:00 p.m. at 1st Baptist Church in Canton, SD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Feb 11, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Full-Time and Part-Time Production - Vishay Dale Electronics Feb 11, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 2:23 p.m.: Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of YanktonYankton Propane Blast Ignites Large FireYankton Man Convicted Of First-Degree RapeTabor Man Pleads Guilty On Pot Brownie ChargeBeth AdamsonRebecca KokeshYankton Dispatcher Set To Retire After Nearly 3 DecadesDennis WyniaDouglas ByeJack Fender Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (39)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Check The Facts (16)Letter: One Year Later (8)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (5)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: Women’s Health (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
