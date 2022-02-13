Marie Graveland, age 80, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center.

A Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 19th from 3-6 p.m., at the Minerva’s Banquet Room (1607 E SD-50, Yankton, SD).

A 2nd Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held on Sunday, February 20th at 3:00 p.m. at 1st Baptist Church in Canton, SD.