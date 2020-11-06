Funeral service for Ernest Stolz is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Tyndall. Interment with military honors by SD National Honor Guard and Tyndall American Legion/VFW Post is at the Tyndall Cemetery.
Ernest Fred Stolz was born Saturday, May 15, 1937 to Fred and Martha (Schneider) Stolz in rural Bon Homme County and was baptized on December 3, 1937. He attended public grade school, graduated from Tyndall High School in 1956 and attended the University of South Dakota.
Ernie was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Marilyn Joyce Dunsmore December 27, 1959 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall, South Dakota with Rev. Robert Feller officiating. He served in the United States Army from January 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. This is when they returned to Tyndall and raised their children. Ernest worked on the survey crew for the SD Department of Transportation Engineers for over 33 years. Following retirement he did cable locating for a short time after which he worked for the Department of Game Fish and Parks at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area for 14 years.
Ernie was very athletic, participating in high school football, basketball and track followed by years of league baseball, softball, bowling and recreational golf. Ernie enjoyed camping when time allowed. He tried not to miss any of his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Ernie’s faith was very important to him. He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served for many years as a Sunday school superintendent and elder. Ernie also served as a Luther League officer, treasurer, trustee and a member of the building committee at St. John’s.
Ernie was a man of few words, but his smile spoke volumes. Everyone he knew, especially those who love him, took great pleasure in seeing him smile.
Ernest Stolz, age 83, fell asleep in Jesus Friday, October 30, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Tyndall.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn; his son Kevin (Kim) Stolz; daughters Rebecca (Bernie) Stone and Brenda (Brian) Hoxeng; grandchildren Nathan, Brandon, TJ and Amanda Stolz, Cameron and McKenzie Stone and Boyt Hoxeng; great-grandchildren Darius, Ethan, Khaylin and Selene Stolz, Kaleb, Dayton, Skylar and Axl Stolz, Alex, Freya and Olivia Stolz; brother Robert (Shirleen) Stolz; sister Donna (Ernie) Wilson; special nephew Richard (Lynn) Stolz; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Ernie was preceded in death by his grandparents Jacob and Margaret (Renschler) Stolz and John and Elizabeth (Weber) Schneider; parents Fred and Martha; in-laws Bill and Hazel Dunsmore; a daughter in infancy; brother Harvey; sister Judy Koster; several great nieces and nephew; brother-in-law James Schneider and sister-in-law Erma Schuch; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Memorial Fund, 108 W 23rd Avenue, Tyndall, SD 57066 or Good Samaritan Society-Tyndall, 2304 Laurel Street, Tyndall, SD 57066.
Goglin Funeral Homes are honored to serve the family and friends of Ernest Stolz.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 7, 2020
