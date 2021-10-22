Leon V. Schrempp, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home.
Leon was born January 6, 1941 on the farm near Fordyce, Nebraska to Alphonse and Albina (Blascke) Schrempp. He attended school at Fordyce until his junior year and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, NE. After high school, Leon worked for Simonson Masonry in Yankton as a tender and eventually a bricklayer. On October 14, 1961, he married the love of his life, whom he is now reunited with, Phyllis Rossiter Schrempp in Hartington. After their marriage, they lived in Yankton and in 1964, Leon started his own business, Schrempp Masonry. He built many buildings around the Yankton area including numerous Walmart’s in Nebraska and South Dakota. He was also very proud of doing all the masonry work at Hartington Public School. Leon enjoyed a long and fulfilling career retiring in 2004 at 64 years old. He loved fishing and hunting and especially his deer hunting trips to Eagle Butte. Leon enjoyed his little hobby farm on West City Limits Road and raised chickens, cattle, sheep, turkeys, kittens, you name it. He was a hard worker and always had the right tool for the job. Leon enjoyed his coffee group at McDonald’s and having a Bud Light with his buddies at Phinney’s. Above all, Leon was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His door was always open and he treasured the time he spent with all of his family and friends. His grandchildren have the fondest memories of his homemade chicken and noodle soup on Christmas Eve.
Leon is survived by three children: Scott (Janet) Schrempp of Hartington, NE, Jaci (Jeff) Benjamin of Yankton, and Brad (Kim) Schrempp of Yankton; seven grandchildren: Hannah (Fred) Schneider, Emily (Riley) Drahota, Zach (Brianna) Benjamin, Brianna Benjamin, Hailey (Ben) Karn, Molly (Levi) Kabella, and Christian Schrempp; five great-grandchildren: Emmett and Edith Schneider, Hadleigh and Beckham Benjamin, and Patrick Karn; mother, Albina Schrempp of Yankton; three brothers: Lonnie (Linda) Schrempp, Jeff (Tammy) Schrempp, and Tim Schrempp, all of Yankton; sister, Marlene (Butch) Schmidt of Fordyce; brother-in-law, Buddy Peitz of Menominee, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his father; wife, Phyllis on April 19, 2009; sister, Betty Peitz; and sister-in-law, Lori Schrempp.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 23, 2021
