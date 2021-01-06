Cathleen L. Huchtmeier, age 80 of Yankton, SD passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Cathleen Laura Huchtmeier, the daughter of Rudolph “Puddy” and Clara Blanche (Hirschman) Becker, was born on August 3, 1940 at St. Helena, Nebraska. She received her education near her childhood home and graduated from Mount Marty High School in May of 1958.
Cathleen was united in marriage to Dean Huchtmeier on April 7, 1959 at St. Helena, Nebraska, and to this union were born seven wonderful children. They farmed north of Crofton, Nebraska until 1974, when they moved to Yankton, South Dakota. She worked at the Sunshine Grocery Store until they started Dean’s Cab together and went on to operate the cab service in Yankton for 25 years.
Cathleen is survived by her seven children: Daniel and wife Kathy of Yankton, Corinne of Yankton, Dale and wife Alecia of Dallas, TX, Diane and husband Phil of Oldsmar, FL, Gary and wife Kris of Yankton, Jim of Sioux Falls, Mary and husband Jasen of Yankton; nine grandchildren: Travis, Sara, Mike, James Dean, Jacob, Amber, Nichole, Devin, and Natasha; five great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Jayden, Kolby, Corbin, and Owen; one brother, Ronald Becker; one sister, Linda Wuebben; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dean on November 15, 2009; her brothers, Clair and Rodney; and her sister Patricia.
