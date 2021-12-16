Lyle Elwood Timm, age 84, passed away on December 11, 2021, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
Lyle was born with his twin sister on October 23, 1937, in the family farmhouse north of Ravinia, SD to Henry and Ruby Timm.
The family travelled around SD during Lyle’s childhood until the family settled in Elk Point, SD in 1954. Lyle played basketball and was a member of the FFA in high school. For two summers, Lyle worked with his older brother, Raymond helping transport and gathering honeybees. He graduated from Elk Point High School in 1956. He enlisted in the 9th Marine Corps Reserve and Recruitment District in Sept. 1956 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA. After his honorable discharge, Lyle returned to Elk Point and found the love of his life.
After a two-year courtship, Lyle married Edna Mae Raynor on June 16, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elk Point. They lived in Elk Point for 8 years before settling down in Vermillion, SD in 1969. The couple was blessed with three children, one son and two daughters, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Lyle worked for Electro Magic in Vermillion, SD as a welder and later foreman for 26 years before the company was transferred to Paris, KY in 1984 and later to Reno, NV in 1987. Lyle returned to Vermillion, SD in 1989 and began a welder position at Gehl Company. Lyle also worked part-time for Polaris in Vermillion for a few years. Following his retirement from Gehl, Lyle worked for his local church, Trinity Lutheran, as a janitor for 6 years.
Lyle had a love for life. He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, boating, fishing, hunting, and travelling the country. A firm supporter of his kid’s and grandkid’s activities, Lyle never missed a band concert or school sporting event. He loved to attend university sporting events and participate in local fun-raising events, including his all-time favorite Lion’s Club pancake feed. He loved watching cowboy westerns and war movies and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; Henry and Ruby Timm; 3 brothers, Leroy (Delores) Timm, Raymond Timm, and Leland (Iona) Timm; and two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Edna; son, Alan (Barb) Timm; daughter, Jeanette Timm; daughter Kathy (Mike) Heles; five grandchildren, Travis (Jenna) Timm, Kaylee (Tre) Sacks, Lucas Timm, Emilee Timm, and Katrina Heles; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Timm, Weston Timm, MaKenna Timm, and Echo Sacks; twin sister, Lila Henke; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Schlag, Betty (Frank) Gill, and Marla Olson; one brother-in-law, Robert (Diane) Raynor.
Arrangements will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion, SD. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday December 19th at 3 pm, followed by a prayer service at 4 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday December 20th at 11 am, with military honors at the church, followed by a lunch. Interment will be at a later date.
Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 17, 2021
