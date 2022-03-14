Lillian M. Merkwan, 93, of Yankton, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 18 at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.