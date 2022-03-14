Lillian Merkwan Mar 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lillian M. Merkwan, 93, of Yankton, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.A funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 18 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: One room with private bath $700/month. Fully furnished $700 Updated Mar 11, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Graphic Artist - Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Mar 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVernon ‘Skip’ VanderhuleWoman Killed In Cedar County AccidentDennis FreeburgLee Out As USD Men's Basketball CoachFuel Storage Sparks ConcernsDaily Record: ArrestsWagner Woman Charged In Death Of ChildWilliam ‘Bill’ DendingerEighth-Seeded Cougars Win Class B TitleLetter: ‘Infected’ Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: Saving Democracy (55)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Infected’ (32)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (11)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (11)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
