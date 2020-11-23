Roger Hakl, 75, of Yankton, formerly from Scotland, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton, with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton. Interment is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
