Jim “Robbie” Robinson, 78, of Yankton died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: June 22, 2021 @ 3:59 am
