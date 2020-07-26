Fern Marie Ostrem, 98, of Centerville, SD passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Immanuel Free Lutheran Church, rural Centerville, SD. Burial will follow in the Holland Cemetery rural Centerville. (Masks will be required)
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene.
For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com.
Commented