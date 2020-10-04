Ashly R. Heikes Carter, 34, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Hartington, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Oct. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte and the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented